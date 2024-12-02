Cann Group Announces Directors’ Shareholding Changes

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Limited has announced changes in the interests of several directors, including Dr. Julian Chick, who acquired additional shares through a recent non-renounceable pro rata entitlement issue. This move reflects ongoing strategic maneuvers by Cann Group, a company focused on innovative cannabis medicines, as it continues to expand its presence in the global market.

