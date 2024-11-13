Canlan Ice Sports Reports Record Revenue Growth

News & Insights

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) has released an update.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. reported a record high Q3 revenue of $20 million, marking a 15.7% increase compared to the previous year. The company also reduced its operating loss significantly while continuing its quarterly dividend policy, reflecting strong financial performance and ongoing investments in enhancing customer experience.

