Canlan Ice Sports Reports Record Revenue Growth

Canlan Ice Sports (TSE:ICE) has released an update.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. reported a record high Q3 revenue of $20 million, marking a 15.7% increase compared to the previous year. The company also reduced its operating loss significantly while continuing its quarterly dividend policy, reflecting strong financial performance and ongoing investments in enhancing customer experience.

For further insights into TSE:ICE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.