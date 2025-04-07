Cango Says Bitcoin Production Up 12% Sequentially In March

(RTTNews) - Cango Inc. (CANG), a Shanghai-based Bitcoin mining company, on Monday said there has been a significant production growth in Bitcoin for the month of March.

In March, the production increased by 12% to 530.1 Bitcoins compared with 472.7 Bitcoins in February this year

The average Bitcoins produced per day also rose to 17.1 compared with 16.9 in the previous month.

Friday, Cango stock had closed at $3.77, 7.60% lesser on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-market hours, the stock traded 3.18% lesser before ending the trade at $3.65.

