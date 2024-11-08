Cango rises 15.9%

Cango (CANG) is up 15.9%, or 47c to $3.43.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CANG:
- Cango to purchase crypto mining machines for $400M
- Cango Inc. Sees Turnaround with Strategic Growth Focus
- Cango Inc. Reports Strong Turnaround in Q3 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.