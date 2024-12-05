News & Insights

Cango reports November 2024 production update for crypto mining business

December 05, 2024 — 07:17 am EST

Cango (CANG) announced its production update for crypto mining business in November 2024. The company has completed the acquisition of on-rack crypto mining machines with an aggregate hashrate of 32 EH/s for a total purchase price of $256M in cash from a leading manufacturer of digital currency mining servers. The company and such manufacturer closed the Cash-Settled Transaction through assignment to the company of all hash computing power of the mining machines to be delivered in the Cash-Settled Transaction, and transfer of these machines’ legal title to the company is expected to occur at a later stage as agreed by the parties. Number of Bitcoins produced in November: 363.9; average number of Bitcoins produced per day: 18.85; total number of Bitcoins held as of November 30, 2024: 363.9; total number of Bitcoins sold in November 2024: 0; deployed hashrate: 32 EH/s; average operating hashrate: 29.75 EH/s.

