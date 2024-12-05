Cango reports November 2024 production update for crypto mining business

Cango (CANG) announced its production update for crypto mining business in November 2024. The company has completed the acquisition of on-rack crypto mining machines with an aggregate hashrate of 32 EH/s for a total purchase price of $256M in cash from a leading manufacturer of digital currency mining servers. The company and such manufacturer closed the Cash-Settled Transaction through assignment to the company of all hash computing power of the mining machines to be delivered in the Cash-Settled Transaction, and transfer of these machines’ legal title to the company is expected to occur at a later stage as agreed by the parties. Number of Bitcoins produced in November: 363.9; average number of Bitcoins produced per day: 18.85; total number of Bitcoins held as of November 30, 2024: 363.9; total number of Bitcoins sold in November 2024: 0; deployed hashrate: 32 EH/s; average operating hashrate: 29.75 EH/s.

