Cango (NYSE:CANG) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Cango (NYSE:CANG) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cango:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.055 = CN¥427m ÷ (CN¥11b - CN¥3.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Cango has an ROCE of 5.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Online Retail industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cango compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Cango doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.5% from 38% four years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 31%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. While the ratio isn't currently too high, it's worth keeping an eye on this because if it gets particularly high, the business could then face some new elements of risk.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Cango is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 47% over the last three years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we've found 4 warning signs for Cango that we think you should be aware of.

