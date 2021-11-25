Cango (NYSE:CANG) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Cango's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Cango had CN¥2.64b of debt, an increase on CN¥2.38b, over one year. But it also has CN¥4.49b in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥1.86b net cash.

How Strong Is Cango's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:CANG Debt to Equity History November 25th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Cango had liabilities of CN¥3.52b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥765.6m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥4.49b as well as receivables valued at CN¥2.57b due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥2.77b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Cango has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Simply put, the fact that Cango has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

On top of that, Cango grew its EBIT by 88% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Cango's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Cango has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Cango recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is far more risky for companies with unreliable free cash flow, so shareholders should be hoping that the past expenditure will produce free cash flow in the future.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Cango has net cash of CN¥1.86b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And we liked the look of last year's 88% year-on-year EBIT growth. So is Cango's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Cango that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



