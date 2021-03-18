Cango Inc. (CANG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

Cango Inc. (CANG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.98 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CANG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 326.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.06, the dividend yield is 38.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CANG was $10.06, representing a -48.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.60 and a 139.52% increase over the 52 week low of $4.20.

CANG is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). CANG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.35. Zacks Investment Research reports CANG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -86.47%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CANG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

