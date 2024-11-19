Cango Inc. Strengthens Portfolio with Crypto Mining Assets

Cango (CANG) has released an update.

Cango Inc. has successfully completed the acquisition of crypto mining assets, securing a hashrate of 32 Exahash per second for $256 million in cash. This strategic move, involving Bitmain Technologies, aims to bolster Cango’s technological assets as part of its wider expansion strategy. The company is also working on finalizing additional share-settled transactions to further enhance its crypto mining capabilities.

