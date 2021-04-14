CANG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cango Inc (Symbol: CANG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.39, changing hands as low as $7.01 per share. Cango Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CANG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.20 per share, with $19.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.13.

