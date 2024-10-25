News & Insights

Canfor Reports Q3 Loss Amid Market Challenges

October 25, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Canfor (TSE:CFP) has released an update.

Canfor Corporation reported a significant operating loss of $560 million for Q3 2024, driven by asset write-downs and market challenges. The company faced difficulties in the North American lumber market, leading to sawmill closures in British Columbia and impairment charges in both lumber and pulp segments. Despite these hurdles, Canfor received $314 million in duty deposits, reflecting some positive financial movement.

