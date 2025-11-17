Canfor Pulp Products (TSX:CFX) Price Target Decreased by 21.43% to 0.56

The average one-year price target for Canfor Pulp Products (TSX:CFX) has been revised to $0.56 / share. This is a decrease of 21.43% from the prior estimate of $0.71 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.40 to a high of $0.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.63% from the latest reported closing price of $0.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canfor Pulp Products. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CFX is 0.01%, an increase of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.91% to 175K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 174K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FAIEX - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 211.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CFX by 63.84% over the last quarter.

