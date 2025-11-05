Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Q3 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) released Loss for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -C$12.40 million, or -C$0.19 per share. This compares with -C$156.10 million, or -C$2.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Canfor Pulp Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -C$12.40 million or -C$0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -C$0.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 14.8% to C$164.60 million from C$193.20 million last year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

