Canfor downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital

BMO Capital downgraded Canfor (CFPZF) to Market Perform from Outperform with an unchanged price target of C$20. The firm believes Canfor’s lumber performance for the next couple of years will be challenged due to a significant jump in export lumber duties.

