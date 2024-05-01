Canfor Corp. Q1 Loss Narrows; To Acquire El Dorado Lumber Manufacturing Unit In Arkansas For $73 Mln

(RTTNews) - Forest products manufacturer Canfor Corp. (CFP.TO) Wednesday reported first-quarter loss of C$64.5 million or C$0.54 per share compared to last year's loss of C$142 million or C$1.17 per share.

On adjusted basis, loss amounted to C$52.1 million or C$0.44 per share, compared to C$144.9 million or C$1.20 per share in previous year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a loss of C$0.66 per share for the same period.

Canfor's President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Kayne, explained the decline in a loss by saying that, "Although global lumber markets remained under pressure in the first quarter, especially Southern Yellow Pine, our global lumber footprint helped mitigate some of these market-related pressures, as our European operations delivered positive results and our Western Canadian operations benefited from an uplift in Western Spruce/Pine/Fir lumber pricing".

Sales declined to C$1.382 billion from C$1.385 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Further, Canfor announced its decision to acquire El Doradolumber manufacturing facility in Union County, Arkansas, from Resolute El Dorado Inc., a subsidiary of Domtar Corporation, for $73 million.

Upon closing the transaction, Canfor expects to increase production capacity to 175 million board feet per year.

