Canfor Announces Permanent Closure Of Polar Sawmill In Bear Lake, BC

May 09, 2024 — 11:01 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Canfor Corp. (CFP.TO) announced the permanent closure of its Polar sawmill in Bear Lake, BC, and the suspension of its planned reinvestment in Houston, BC, citing persistent timber shortage and challenging operating conditions in northern British Columbia.

Additionally, Canfor Pulp, a subsidiary company, revealed the indefinite curtailment of one production line at the Northwood Pulp Mill.

The Polar sawmill, with a production capacity of about 300 million board feet annually, has been curtailed since January 2024. The permanent closure will impact approximately 180 employees, the company said.

