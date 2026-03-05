CANF Stock Soars 20% on Positive Mid-Stage Pancreatic Cancer Data

Can-Fite BioPharma CANF shares soared 20.4% on Wednesday after the company reported positive top-line results from a mid-stage study of its investigational candidate, namodenoson, in patients with advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) who had progressed following prior systemic therapies.

Can-Fite’s namodenoson is a highly selective A3AR agonist, which has previously demonstrated a strong safety profile and anti-tumor activity in preclinical models of pancreatic cancer.

More on CANF’s Mid-stage Pancreatic Cancer Study Results

Can-Fite’s phase IIa study of namodenoson enrolled 20 patients with advanced PDAC who had received at least one prior line of therapy, representing a high-risk group with varying performance status and advanced metastatic disease.

Per the data readout, the mid-stage study met its primary safety endpoint, with namodenoson demonstrating strong tolerability in a heavily pretreated population of PDAC patients. No new safety concerns were reported during the study, and the observed safety profile remained consistent with prior clinical findings for the drug candidate across other oncology indications.

Beyond safety, the study also evaluated key secondary endpoints, including overall survival and progression-free survival. Survival monitoring is ongoing, and at the time of the data cut-off, roughly one-third of the enrolled patients were still alive. Continued follow-up is expected to provide a clearer picture of long-term survival outcomes.

As additional data matures, the company plans to share updated survival findings at upcoming scientific conferences. The encouraging safety profile in this difficult-to-treat patient group supports further clinical evaluation of namodenoson in pancreatic cancer. The candidate enjoys the FDA’s Orphan Drug designation in the United States for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Apart from PDAC, Can-Fite is also simultaneously evaluating namodenoson in a late-stage study for advanced liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma) and in a mid-stage study for metabolic-associated steatohepatitis.

Can-Fite’s clinical pipeline also comprises its lead candidate, piclidenoson, which is currently being evaluated in a pivotal late-stage study for the treatment of psoriasis.

Can-Fite currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

