Candy production rises in Brazil as Halloween becomes more popular

Marcelo Teixeira
Production of candy and chocolate in Brazil increased 11.7% in the first half of 2022, according to industry group ABICAB, which attributes the rise partly to growing popularity of Halloween-style celebrations.

Sweets and chocolate production for the first half in Brazil, one of the world's largest markets for candies, was estimated by the group at 132,000 tonnes, up from 118,000 tonnes in the same period in 2021.

Ubiracy Fonseca, ABICAB's president, said in a note that companies have increased planning for the Halloween celebration, also known locally as Day of the Witches, as demand for products increases every year.

The group, which includes as members the local plants of large global candy producers such as Mars, Hershey's, Mondelez and Ferrero, said exports were up 5% in the first half to 55,000 tonnes, with main destinations being the United States, Paraguay and Chile.

