Candy Club Holdings Director Acquires Significant Shares

November 08, 2024 — 12:48 am EST

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. (AU:CLB) has released an update.

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. announces a significant change in shareholding as Director James David Walker acquires over 10 million shares through his indirect interests, marking a notable shift in ownership structure. These shares were issued upon completion of an acquisition, reflecting strategic moves within the company. Investors and stakeholders may find this development noteworthy as it could impact the company’s future direction and financial dynamics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
