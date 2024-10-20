Candy Club Holdings Advances Merger with Scalare Partners

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. (AU:CLB) has released an update.

Candy Club Holdings Ltd. has taken a significant step by securing shareholder approval for a merger with Scalare Partners Pty Ltd, including a 56-for-1 share consolidation and a capital raise of up to $8 million. The acquisition aims to transform the company into Scalare Partner Holdings Limited, with a public share offer currently open to complete the transaction. The market is eagerly awaiting updates as the company works towards re-compliance with ASX listing requirements.

