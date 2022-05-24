US Markets
Candle Media buys Exile Content Studio in Spanish-language push

Blackstone-backed Candle Media said on Monday it has bought Spanish-language production company Exile Content Studio, adding to its string of recent acquisitions that are part of its plans to expand reach and cater to the Hispanic audience.

Candle Media, co-run by former Disney DIS.N executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, did not disclose the terms of the transaction.

The deal comes after Candle Media recently took a majority stake in Reese Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine, invested in Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's production firm, Westbrook, and bought children's entertainment studio Moonbug.

Last week, Candle Media acquired ATTN: — a media company best known for topical short-form videos targeting Gen Z and millennials.

Exile produces films, TV shows and podcasts in Spanish and English for viewers across the globe. Its projects include the Spanish-language series Todo Va A Estar Bien, co-produced with Diego Luna for Netflix.

"Exile has established itself as an emerging leader in Spanish-language content, with deep relationships with exceptional artists and creators, broad cross-platform production, audience engagement and social commerce expertise," Mayers and Staggs said.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in New York and Shubhendu Deshmukh and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

