Candidates are lining up for Bertelsmann's stake in M6 -Les Echos

PARIS, March 11 (Reuters) - At least four candidates are interested in the purchase of Bertelsmann's controlling stake in French broadcasting group M6 and several bids have been made, French financial daily Les Echos reported on Thursday.

French media groups Vivendi and TF1 , Xavier Niel, founder of telecom operator Iliad and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky all reported their interest for M6, the newspaper said.

Telecoms operator Altice and Italian media group Mediaset are also said to be looking at the case, as well as a private equity fund.

Reuters reported in January that Bertelsmann had approached potential bidders including Vivendi and telecoms firm Altice Europe about selling its stake in M6. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;)) Keywords: BERTELSMANN M6/M&A

