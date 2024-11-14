News & Insights

Candel Therapeutics sees cash runway to end of 1Q25

November 14, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Cash and cash equivalents, as of September 30, 2024, were $16.6 million, as compared to $35.4 million as of December 31, 2023. Based on current plans and assumptions, the Company expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan to the end of the first quarter of 2025.

