Candel Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May and June 2025

Candel Therapeutics is presenting at investor conferences to discuss its immunotherapy development for cancer treatment.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer immunotherapies, announced that its management will present at several upcoming investor conferences, including the Bank of America Securities 2025 Health Care Conference and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. Francesca Barone, Candel's Chief Scientific Officer, will present on May 14, 2025, while CEO Paul Peter Tak will speak on June 5, 2025. The company has developed two clinical stage platforms utilizing genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus, with lead candidates being CAN-2409 and CAN-3110, which are currently in various phases of clinical trials. Webcasts of the presentations will be available on Candel's website, with replays accessible for up to 90 days. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's development programs and the potential benefits of its therapies, which are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Candel Therapeutics is gaining visibility by participating in key investor conferences, which could enhance investor interest and confidence in the company's future funding and growth prospects.

The presentations will be led by high-ranking officials, including the Chief Scientific Officer and the President and CEO, highlighting the credibility and depth of knowledge within the company's leadership team.

The recent completion of successful phase 2a clinical trials for CAN-2409 in multiple cancer types presents significant progress in Candel's development pipeline, reflecting the potential value of their product candidates.

The ongoing phase 1b clinical trial of CAN-3110 in recurrent high-grade glioma positions Candel as an innovator in cancer treatments, further showcasing its commitment to advancing immunotherapies.

The press release primarily focuses on upcoming investor presentations and provides limited substantive information about the company's current position or future plans, which may leave investors wanting more detailed insights.

The forward-looking statements disclaimer includes numerous risks and uncertainties that could materially impact actual outcomes, potentially shaking investor confidence.

The reliance on interim results from ongoing studies and trials raises concerns about the robustness and reliability of the company’s data, which could affect future research and funding opportunities.

$CADL Insider Trading Activity

$CADL insiders have traded $CADL stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CADL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL B MANNING has made 2 purchases buying 1,250,000 shares for an estimated $7,500,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PAUL PETER TAK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 117,895 shares for an estimated $782,958 .

. WILLIAM GARRETT NICHOLS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,478 shares for an estimated $624,569 .

. FRANCESCA BARONE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 81,434 shares for an estimated $592,415 .

. SESHU TYAGARAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 80,537 shares for an estimated $591,854 .

. CHARLES SCHOCH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,482 shares for an estimated $194,829.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CADL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $CADL stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CADL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CADL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CADL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CADL forecast page.

Full Release



NEEDHAM, Mass., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Candel or the Company) (Nasdaq: CADL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multimodal biological immunotherapies to help patients fight cancer, announced today that management will present and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at upcoming investor conferences.







Bank of America Securities 2025 Health Care Conference (Las Vegas, NV)







Presenter: Francesca Barone, MD, PhD, Candel’s Chief Scientific Officer





Date/Time: Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 4:20 PM PT / 7:20 PM ET





Webcast Link:



Bank of America / Candel Presentation









Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)







Presenter: Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci, Candel’s President and Chief Executive Officer





Date/ Time: Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 8:40 AM PT / 11:40 AM ET





Webcast Link:



Jefferies / Candel Presentation







Live webcasts of the presentations will be available by selecting Events and Presentations under the News & Events tab in the Investors section on



www.candeltx.com



. A replay of the webcasts will be archived for up to 90 days following the session date.







About Candel Therapeutics







Candel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing off-the-shelf multimodal biological immunotherapies that elicit an individualized, systemic anti-tumor immune response to help patients fight cancer. Candel has established two clinical stage multimodal biological immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) gene constructs, respectively. CAN-2409



(aglatimagene besadenovec)



is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform and recently completed successful phase 2a clinical trials in non-small cell lung cancer and borderline resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, and a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial in localized prostate cancer. CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform and is currently in an ongoing phase 1b clinical trial in recurrent high-grade glioma. Finally, Candel’s enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform is a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors.





For more information about Candel, visit:



www.candeltx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding the timing and advancement of current and future development programs; and expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company’s platforms. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the timing and advancement of development programs; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company’s programs; that final data from the Company’s preclinical studies and completed clinical trials may differ materially from reported interim data from ongoing studies and trials; the Company’s ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of product candidates; the Company’s ability to maintain its intellectual property; the implementation of the Company’s business model, including strategic plans for the Company’s business and product candidates; and other risks identified in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.







Investor Contact







Theodore Jenkins





Vice President, Investor Relations, and Business Development





Candel Therapeutics, Inc.







tjenkins@candeltx.com









Media Contact







Ben Shannon





Vice President





ICR Healthcare







CandelPR@icrhealthcare.com





