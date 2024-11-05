Candel Therapeutics to present data at SITC annual meeting on CAN-3110

Candel Therapeutics (CADL) announced preclinical results and therapeutic potential of CAN-3110 in the Ras-Raf pathway altered melanoma model. The data will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, SITC, 39th Annual Meeting, taking place November 6-10, in Houston, Texas by Anne R. Diers, PhD, Senior Director of Research at Candel Therapeutics. The poster, titled “Therapeutic potential of CAN-3110 in Ras-Raf pathway altered melanoma,” will focus on new data demonstrating the mechanism of action and antitumor activity of CAN-3110 in preclinical models of melanoma, a tumor characterized by high Nestin expression, frequent loss-of-function in CDKN2A, and additional alterations in the Ras-Raf signaling pathway.

