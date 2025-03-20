Candel Therapeutics Partners With IDEA Pharma To Advance CAN-2409 Cancer Immunotherapy

(RTTNews) - Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CNTX) announced a strategic partnership with IDEA Pharma to advance the commercialization of its lead asset, CAN-2409, a biological immunotherapy targeting cancer.

The partnership follows promising Phase 3 results for CAN-2409 in localized prostate cancer, which showed significant improvements in disease-free survival and pathological complete response.

Under the collaboration, IDEA Pharma will offer strategic guidance throughout the development and commercialization process for CAN-2409, including optimizing the company's approach for its upcoming Biological License Application or BLA submission for prostate cancer.

In addition to prostate cancer, CAN-2409 is being studied in ongoing trials in non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC and pancreatic cancer, with encouraging data supporting its potential for combination therapies.

The partnership will continue through 2026, with both companies focused on maximizing the value of CAN-2409 and other immunotherapies in Candel's pipeline, expanding its reach across multiple indications.

If successful, CAN-2409 has the potential to become a groundbreaking cancer treatment, further solidifying Candel's position in the immunotherapy landscape.

Currently, CADL is trading at $8.44 down by 5.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

