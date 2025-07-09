Candel Therapeutics, Inc. Gains Inclusion in Multiple Russell Value Indexes During 2025 Annual Reconstitution

Candel Therapeutics joins multiple Russell indexes, marking significant progress in cancer immunotherapy developments and company growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer immunotherapies, announced its addition to several Russell indexes following the 2025 annual reconstitution, effective June 30, 2025. The company has been included in the Russell 2500 Value, Russell Small Cap Value, Russell 2000 Value, Russell Microcap Value, and Russell 3000E Value indexes, while retaining its place in the broader Russell 3000 Index. Candel's CEO, Paul Peter Tak, emphasized that this milestone reflects the company's progress in its clinical programs, particularly regarding their lead product CAN-2409 for localized prostate cancer. As they prepare for a potential Biologics License Application submission, the index inclusions will enhance their engagement with investors in their mission to develop innovative cancer treatments.

Potential Positives

Candel Therapeutics was added to multiple Russell indexes, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the investment community.

The company's clinical progress with CAN-2409 and plans for a potential Biologics License Application signify a transformative phase for its growth and development.

The inclusion in Russell indexes allows Candel to engage more effectively with institutional investors, potentially attracting new capital.

Russell indexes are benchmarks for a significant amount of assets, which may increase investor interest in Candel's stock.

Potential Negatives

While Candel Therapeutics' inclusion in multiple Russell indexes is a positive development, it also highlights their reliance on external market validation, which may indicate ongoing uncertainty about their clinical programs and overall business viability.

The press release contains numerous forward-looking statements, which could lead to investor skepticism if the outcomes of their clinical trials and product developments do not meet expectations.

The acknowledgment of "significant unmet medical needs" for their therapies may underline the competitive pressures and potential challenges Candel faces in achieving successful commercialization in a crowded market.

FAQ

What are the new Russell indexes Candel Therapeutics was added to?

Candel was added to the Russell 2500 Value®, Russell Small Cap Value®, Russell 2000 Value®, Russell Microcap Value®, and Russell 3000E® Value Indexes.

When did Candel Therapeutics join the Russell indexes?

Candel's inclusion in the Russell indexes took effect at the open of U.S. equity markets on June 30, 2025.

What does Candel Therapeutics focus on?

Candel is focused on developing multimodal biological immunotherapies to help patients fight cancer, using innovative treatment platforms.

Why is Candel's inclusion in Russell indexes significant?

This inclusion is a milestone reflecting the progress in Candel's clinical programs and enhances engagement with the investment community.

What is CAN-2409's current status in clinical trials?

CAN-2409 has completed successful phase 2a trials and is undergoing a pivotal phase 3 trial in localized prostate cancer.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CADL Insider Trading Activity

$CADL insiders have traded $CADL stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CADL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM GARRETT NICHOLS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 66,543 shares for an estimated $561,087 .

. PAUL PETER TAK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 69,048 shares for an estimated $560,431 .

. SESHU TYAGARAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 60,145 shares for an estimated $498,957 .

. FRANCESCA BARONE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 59,353 shares for an estimated $491,823 .

. CHARLES SCHOCH (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,482 shares for an estimated $194,829.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CADL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $CADL stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CADL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CADL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/26/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CADL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CADL forecast page.

$CADL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CADL recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CADL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $23.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 John Newman from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $25.0 on 02/26/2025

on 02/26/2025 Yigal Nochomovitz from Citigroup set a target price of $25.0 on 02/20/2025

on 02/20/2025 Alec Stranahan from B of A Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 02/07/2025

Full Release



NEEDHAM, Mass., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Candel or the Company) (Nasdaq: CADL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multimodal biological immunotherapies to help patients fight cancer, today announced that the Company was added to multiple Russell indexes as part of the 2025 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, which became effective at the open of the U.S. equity markets on June 30, 2025.





Candel was added to the Russell 2500 Value



®



Index, Russell Small Cap Value



®



Index, Russell 2000 Value



®



Index, Russell Microcap Value



®



Index, and Russell 3000E



®



Value Index. Additionally, the Company maintained its membership in the broad-market Russell 3000



®



Index, which it first joined in 2024.





“Candel’s inclusion across multiple Russell Value



®



indexes represents an important milestone that reflects the significant progress we have made in advancing our clinical programs and discovery efforts focused on harnessing the immune system to fight cancer,” said Paul Peter Tak, M.D., Ph.D., FMedSci, President and Chief Executive Officer of Candel. “These inclusions come as we enter a transformative period for our company, with preparations underway for our potential submission of a Biologics License Application and pre-commercialization efforts for CAN-2409 in intermediate-to-high-risk localized prostate cancer, and as we continue advancing our innovative multimodal immunotherapy platform across various solid tumors. These index inclusions will allow us to further engage with the investment community as we work to develop novel immunotherapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs.”





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider. The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization.







About Candel Therapeutics







Candel is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing off-the-shelf multimodal biological immunotherapies that elicit an individualized, systemic anti-tumor immune response to help patients fight cancer. Candel has established two clinical-stage multimodal biological immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) gene constructs, respectively. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform.





The Company recently completed successful phase 2a clinical trials of CAN-2409 in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), and a pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in localized prostate cancer, conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). CAN-2409 plus prodrug (valacyclovir) has been granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA for the treatment of PDAC, stage III/IV NSCLC in patients who are resistant to first line PD-(L)1 inhibitor therapy and who do not have activating molecular driver mutations or have progressed on directed molecular therapy and localized primary prostate cancer. The FDA also granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation to CAN-2409 for the treatment of newly diagnosed localized prostate cancer in patients with intermediate-to-high-risk disease and Orphan Drug Designation to CAN-2409 for the treatment of PDAC.





CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform and is currently in an ongoing phase 1b clinical trial in recurrent high-grade glioma (rHGG). Initial results were published in Nature and CAN-3110 received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. Finally, Candel’s enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform is a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors.





For more information about Candel, visit:



www.candeltx.com









About FTSE Russell







FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.





FTSE Russell is wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange Group.





For more information, visit



www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding the timing and advancement of current and future development programs, expectations regarding the submission of the Biologics License Application for CAN-2409 in intermediate-to-high-risk localized prostate cancer; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company’s platforms, including the ability of its platforms to improve overall survival and/or disease-free survival of patients living with difficult to treat, solid tumors; and expectations regarding the potential benefits conferred by the Company’s inclusion in the Russell indexes. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the timing and advancement of development programs; expectations regarding the therapeutic benefit of the Company’s programs; that final data from the Company’s preclinical studies and completed clinical trials may differ materially from reported interim data from ongoing studies and trials; the Company’s ability to efficiently discover and develop product candidates; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of product candidates; the Company’s ability to maintain its intellectual property; the implementation of the Company’s business model, including strategic plans for the Company’s business and product candidates; and other risks identified in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, each as filed with the SEC and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.







Investor Contact:







Theodore Jenkins





VP, Investor Relations and Business Development





Candel Therapeutics, Inc.







tjenkins@candeltx.com









Media Contact:







Ben Shannon





ICR Healthcare







CandelPR@icrhealthcare.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.