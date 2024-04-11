Candel Therapeutics' CAN-2409 For Pancreatic Cancer Gets FDA Orphan Drug Designation; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (CADL), Thursday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to CAN-2409, for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

The designation comes as Candel reported the updated overall survival data from the ongoing randomized phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409 plus valacyclovir, showing that multiple injections of CAN-2409 were well tolerated among the participants, with no dose-limiting toxicities and no cases of pancreatitis.

Earlier, FDA had granted Fast Track Designation to the program, the company added.

Currently, Candel's stock is climbing 21.96 percent, to $6.21 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.