News & Insights

Markets
CADL

Candel Therapeutics' CAN-2409 Enhances NSCLC Survival In Phase 2 Trial; Stock Surges

May 23, 2024 — 10:53 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Candel Therapeutics Inc. (CADL) announced positive overall survival data from its phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409, a multimodal biological immunotherapy candidate, plus valacyclovir (prodrug), together with standard of care immune checkpoint inhibitor or ICI therapy in patients with Stage III/IV non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC inadequately responding to ICI (anti-PD-(L)1) therapy.

The data will be presented at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, to be held in Chicago, May 31 to June 4, 2024, the company said.

CADL closed Thursday's regular trading at $10.69 up $0.11 or 1.04%. In the after-hours trading the stock further gained $3.97 or 37.14%.

The company noted that Median overall survival of 20.6 months was observed following two administrations of CAN-2409 + valacyclovir in NSCLC patients with progressive disease despite immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy compared to published results of median overall survival of 11.6 months observed with standard of care docetaxel-based chemotherapy in a similar patient population.

The company noted that CAN-2409 treatment resulted in activation of the systemic immune response after two administrations of CAN-2409, including increased numbers of circulating cytotoxic and memory T cells associated with subsequent prolonged survival, and a beneficial effect on both injected and uninjected tumors (abscopal response).

As of the data cut-off date, CAN-2409 treatment in NSCLC continued to exhibit a favorable safety and tolerability profile, the company said.

Previously, the Company received FDA Fast Track Designation for CAN-2409 in NSCLC and pancreatic cancer as well as orphan drug designation in pancreatic cancer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CADL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.