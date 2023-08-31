Candel Therapeutics (CADL) Price Target Increased by 19.54% to 8.84

The average one-year price target for Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) has been revised to 8.84 / share. This is an increase of 19.54% from the prior estimate of 7.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 618.70% from the latest reported closing price of 1.23 / share.

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Candel Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CADL is 0.13%, an increase of 152.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.52% to 5,801K shares.

Northpond Ventures holds 1,935K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,125K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 812K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 603K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing a decrease of 18.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CADL by 27.01% over the last quarter.

FBDIX - Franklin Biotechnology Discovery Fund holds 401K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Candel is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on helping patients fight cancer with oncolytic viral immunotherapies. Candel’s engineered viruses are designed to induce immunogenic cell death through direct viral-mediated cytotoxicity in cancer cells, thus releasing tumor neo-antigens and creating a pro-inflammatory microenvironment at the site of injection. Candel has established two oncolytic viral immunotherapy platforms based on novel, genetically modified adenovirus and herpes simplex virus (HSV) constructs. CAN-2409 is the lead product candidate from the adenovirus platform, and CAN-3110 is the lead product candidate from the HSV platform.

