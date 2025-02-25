Candel Therapeutics Announces Positive Long-Term Survival Data From CAN-2409 Phase 2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Candel Therapeutics (CADL) announced positive final survival data from its completed randomized Phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in patients with borderline resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma or PDAC.

The updated data, which included an additional nine months of follow-up, showed a significant improvement in overall survival for patients treated with CAN-2409.

The estimated median overall survival in the CAN-2409 group was 31.4 months, compared to only 12.5 months in the control group.

Three patients in the CAN-2409 group were still alive at the time of the data cut-off, with survival times of 66.0, 63.6, and 35.8 months after enrollment.

These patients' survival was notably beyond the expected median survival for pancreatic cancer with standard treatment, suggesting a "long tail" of survival.

CAN-2409 was well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities observed in the trial. The safety profile continues to be favorable, further supporting its potential for treating PDAC.

Candel plans to advance the development of CAN-2409 based on these promising results. The company has also received Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations from the FDA for the treatment of PDAC.

Currently, CADL is trading at $10.00 down 8.03 percent on the Nasdaq.

