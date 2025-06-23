Candel Names Charles Schoch CFO

(RTTNews) - Candel Therapeutics, Inc.(CADL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Monday announced the appointment of Charles Schoch as Chief Financial Officer, with an immediate effect.

Schoch joined the company in Novemeber 2021 and has served as interim CFO since January 2024, will now transition to the CFO role permanently.

Prior to joining Candel, Schoch served as Corporate Controller at Corbus Pharmaceuticals since 2019.

On Friday, Candel closed trading 3.46% lesser at $4.75 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.