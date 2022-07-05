Cancom Supervisory Board Promotes COO Rüdiger Rath To CEO

(RTTNews) - German IT service provider Cancom SE (CNCXY.PK) announced Tuesday that its Supervisory Board has decided to appoint Rüdiger Rath as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective from November 1, 2022.

Rath will succeed Rudolf Hotter, who will leave the company at his own request on October 31, 2022 after around 17 years as a member of the Executive Board. Hotter had been CEO since 2020 and had asked the Supervisory Board to terminate his contract early. Hotter will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity for a transitional period of 12 months.

Rath has been a member of the Executive Board and in the position of COO since October 2021. Before joining CANCOM, he was Head of Europe at the Logicalis Group and was responsible for all subsidiaries in Europe as well as the international business on the Executive Board of the Logicalis Group.

The Supervisory Board also resolved to expand the Executive Board from three to four members. In addition to the positions of CEO, CFO and COO, which will now be filled, a new Executive Board position will be created with responsibility for Human Resources and ESG.

The Supervisory Board will initiate a search to fill the two Executive Board positions in the near future.

