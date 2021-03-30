Cancom Q4 Results Rise; Raises Dividend; Expects Higher Growth In FY21; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - German IT service provider Cancom SE (CNCXY.PK) on Tuesday posted fourth-quarter revenues of 428.6 million euros, higher than 422.8 million euros in the same period last year.

Quarterly EBITDA rose to 45.4 million euros from 32 million euros in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin came in at 10.6 percent, higher than 7.6 percent recorded in the prior-year quarter.

In 2020, the company's revenues rose 6.5 percent to 1.65 billion euros from 1.55 billion euros last year. Organic revenue growth was 3.5 percent.

Annual EBITDA was 123.1 million euros, 3.3 percent higher than 119.2 million euros posted a year ago. EBITDA margin fell to 7.5 percent from last year's 7.7 percent.

The company said that its Executive Board has proposed a dividend increase to 0.75 euro per share.

Looking ahead, the company expects a significant increase in gross profit and EBITDA and a very significant increase in Group EBITA for full-year 2021. The company anticipates a significant increase in annual turnover, above the level of last year.

In Germany, the company's stock was trading up 2.34 % at 52.45 euros.

