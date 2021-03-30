Markets

Cancom Q4 Results Rise; Raises Dividend; Expects Higher Growth In FY21; Stock Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - German IT service provider Cancom SE (CNCXY.PK) on Tuesday posted fourth-quarter revenues of 428.6 million euros, higher than 422.8 million euros in the same period last year.

Quarterly EBITDA rose to 45.4 million euros from 32 million euros in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin came in at 10.6 percent, higher than 7.6 percent recorded in the prior-year quarter.

In 2020, the company's revenues rose 6.5 percent to 1.65 billion euros from 1.55 billion euros last year. Organic revenue growth was 3.5 percent.

Annual EBITDA was 123.1 million euros, 3.3 percent higher than 119.2 million euros posted a year ago. EBITDA margin fell to 7.5 percent from last year's 7.7 percent.

The company said that its Executive Board has proposed a dividend increase to 0.75 euro per share.

Looking ahead, the company expects a significant increase in gross profit and EBITDA and a very significant increase in Group EBITA for full-year 2021. The company anticipates a significant increase in annual turnover, above the level of last year.

In Germany, the company's stock was trading up 2.34 % at 52.45 euros.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular