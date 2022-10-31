Cancom Q3 Preliminary Group Revenue Up 10.7%

Markets

(RTTNews) - German IT service provider Cancom Group (CNCXY.PK) reported that its third quarter preliminary group revenue increased 10.7 percent to 329.6 million euros from the prior year's 297.7 million euros, due to an increasing normalization of business activity.

Quarterly group EBITDA declined to 28.9 million euros from the prior year's 32.6 million euros, while Group EBITA decreased to 15.1 million euros from the previous year's 22.7 million euros due to higher expenses in the latest quarter.

CANCOM SE announced target corridors for the expected annual result 2022 of the CANCOM Group and at the same time changes the qualitative disclosures published so far.

The company will publish its third quarter results on 10 November 2022.

