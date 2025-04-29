Markets

Cancom Q1 Preliminary Results Down; Confirms FY25 Outlook

April 29, 2025 — 10:19 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Cancom SE (CNCXY.PK), a German IT services manager, announced that its preliminary results for the first quarter of 2025 were significantly below the previous year's figures. Despite this, the company has confirmed its forecast for the full year 2025.

Group revenues for the first quarter of 2025 declined to 410.4 million euros from 435.6 million euros last year. EBITDA was 21.1 million euros down from 30.4 million euros in the prior year. EBITA dropped to 7.8 million euros from 16.9 million euros in the same quarter of the previous year.

The CANCOM Group has announced that it will release its complete interim statement for the first quarter of 2025 on 13 May 2025.

