Markets

CANCOM Proposes Higher Dividend

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CANCOM SE said that its executive board decided to propose to the company's Supervisory Board a dividend of 0.75 euros per share for the financial year 2020 compared to the previous year's 0.50 euros per share. The decision to increase the dividend proposal compared to the previous year takes into account the positive business development of the company in 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More