CANCOM Proposes Higher Dividend

(RTTNews) - CANCOM SE said that its executive board decided to propose to the company's Supervisory Board a dividend of 0.75 euros per share for the financial year 2020 compared to the previous year's 0.50 euros per share. The decision to increase the dividend proposal compared to the previous year takes into account the positive business development of the company in 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.