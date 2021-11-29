Markets

CANCOM Presents Vision 2025

(RTTNews) - CANCOM said it presented vision 2025 and new sustainability strategy at Capital Markets Day.

With Vision 2025, the company expects consolidated revenue of 2.5 billion euros, EBITDA of 275 million euros and Annual Recurring Revenue of 450 million euros.

CANCOM is committed to achieving a net zero target for carbon dioxide emissions from direct business activities by the end of the 2027 financial year at the latest.

