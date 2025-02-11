News & Insights

Cancom FY24 EBITDA Down, Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - Cancom SE (CNCXY.PK), a German IT services manager, announed Tuesday preliminary fiscal 2024 results, reporting weak EBITDA, a key earnings metric, despite higher sales.

For the year, EBITA totalled 59.4 million euros. EBITDA was 113.1 million euros, down from previous year's 115.7 million euros.

Gross profit, however, grew 19.1 percent year-over-year to 693.3 million euros.

Sales increased 14.4 percent to 1.74 billion euros from prior year's 1.52 billion euros.

The company said all relevant performance indicators are within the forecast range for the 2024 financial year.

CANCOM plans to publish its Annual Report 2024 on March 31.

