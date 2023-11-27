Cancom Acquires IT Consulting And Services Division Of DextraData

(RTTNews) - Cancom Group said that it has acquired the IT consulting and services division of DextraData GmbH with 57 employees in an asset deal.

The transaction is subject to the customary conditions precedent and antitrust approval. The transaction is expected to be completed at the beginning of January 2024.

DextraData generated revenue of around 35 million euros and EBITDA of around 4 million euros in the 2022 financial year.

