News & Insights

US Markets
JNJ

Cancer victims urge US judge to dismiss J&J talc unit's second bankruptcy -court document

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

April 24, 2023 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by Dietrich Knauth for Reuters ->

April 24 (Reuters) - Cancer victims on Monday urged a U.S. judge to dismiss a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary's second bankruptcy filing, saying that the company is abusing the bankruptcy system in its renewed attempt to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that J&J's baby powder and other talc products caused cancer.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.