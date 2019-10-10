Cancer-focused mRNA developer BioNTech prices IPO at the $15 low end of the range
BioNTech, a German biotech developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer, raised $150 million by offering 10 million ADSs at $15, the low end of the revised range of $15 to $16. The biotech originally filed to offer 13.2 million ADSs at a range of $18 to $20. BioNTech plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BNTX. J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank, SVB Leerink, Canaccord Genuity, Bryan, Garnier & Co and Berenberg Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.Cancer-focused mRNA developer BioNTech prices IPO at the $15 low end of the range
