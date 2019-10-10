Cancer-focused mRNA developer BioNTech prices IPO at the $15 low end of the range

BioNTech, a German biotech developing individualized immunotherapies for cancer, raised $150 million by offering 10 million ADSs at $15, the low end of the revised range of $15 to $16. The biotech originally filed to offer 13.2 million ADSs at a range of $18 to $20. BioNTech plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BNTX. J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, UBS Investment Bank, SVB Leerink, Canaccord Genuity, Bryan, Garnier & Co and Berenberg Bank acted as lead managers on the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.