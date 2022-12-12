Cancer drugmaker Clovis files for bankruptcy, hit by falling sales

Adds Clovis statement, details

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O on Sunday filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware, hit by a fall in sales of its cancer drug and challenges in raising additional capital.

Colorado-based Clovis said it has entered into a stalking horse agreement with Novartis Innovative Therapies AG to sell the license rights to its pipeline clinical candidate FAP-2286 for an upfront payment of $50 million and up to an additional $333.75 million after achieving some development and regulatorymilestones. Clovis will also receive $297 million later, when it hits certain sales milestones.

Clovis is also actively engaged in discussions with a number of interested parties regarding a potential sale of one or more of its other assets.

In a filing at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Clovis estimated its assets to be in the range of $100 million to $500 million, with liabilities between $500 million and $1 billion.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.