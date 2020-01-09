Cancer Deaths Are Falling. But Drugmakers Don't Deserve All the Credit.

A new paper showing a 2.2% drop in cancer mortality -- the sharpest single-year decline -- spurs a debate over how much credit new drugs should get.

A new paper showing a 2.2% drop in cancer mortality -- the sharpest single-year decline -- spurs a debate.

Cancer deaths are falling faster than ever, according to a new scientific paper out on Wednesday from researchers as the American Cancer Society. But how much of that decline is thanks to new medicines was a matter of debate in the hours after the paper went public.

In a blistering, if at times wonky, series of tweets, Peter Bach, director of the Center for Health Policy and Outcomes at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, pushed back at the notion that the drop in cancer deaths, including a 2.2% decrease from 2016 to 2017, could be tied to new cancer medicines.

“At a minimum, [it’s] just sloppy to look at this highly complex phenomenon and say, oh, it’s all new drugs,” Bach told Barron’s.

So if it isn’t new drugs, what is causing the decline?

The report, published in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, relies on population-level data, which makes it difficult for researchers to draw conclusions about the reasons for the declines. The paper says that the 29% drop in cancer deaths since 1991 is likely a result in large part to declines in smoking and a subsequent fall in lung cancer death rates. The paper also cites “treatment breakthroughs,” including in metastatic melanoma.

Bach argues that the other factors could have a significant effect, including the opioid crisis. “This has been a rapid rise in the rate of death among poor people who have all of the behavioral and economic risk factors for risk from cancer, and they’re dying at young ages,” Bach said. “It is tragically removing them from a pool of people who are the most likely to die of cancer.”

Cancer, Bach said, can’t be examined in isolation from other, related health issues.

“I’m a doc at a cancer hospital, I work in cancer research, I think cancer treatments and advances there are unbelievably important,” Bach said. “What I was concerned about is, I’m an epidemiologist, I understand these data pretty well, [and] no one should conclude from this that new drugs are the driver.”

The lead author on the report, Rebecca Siegel, scientific director of surveillance research at the American Cancer Society, said that no one drug was responsible for the lessening death rates. But she argued that improvements in cancer staging, surgical methods, radiotherapies, and some drugs have likely helped cut rates of lung cancer deaths.

“This is ecologic data, so we’re just looking at trends, and they’re not linked cause and effect,” she said. “We don’t have individual level factors in cancer registry data or mortality data, for that matter.”

Still, she said that in some cases, it is possible to see the impact of specific medical advances in the data. She cited the sharp reversal in death rates from melanoma, which she says were climbing by about 1% a year in the late 2000s, and which are now falling by up to 6% a year among adults 65 and older. The flip came with the introduction of two new classes of drug to treat melanoma in 2011, including the so-called BRAF kinase inhibitors.

“This is a very abrupt change,” Siegel said of the melanoma data. “You can’t say for sure,” she noted, but said that signs point to the new drugs having an impact.

Still, Bach warned against overestimating the impact of drugmakers on the dropping cancer rate.

“The danger is the inherent appeal of saying we can solve this problem with test tubes and lab coats is that we make the wrong calls,” Bach said. “We double down on that and we don’t double down on exercise, where obesity is probably the No. 1 driver of cancer mortality now.”

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.