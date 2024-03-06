News & Insights

Cancer-causing chemical found in some acne treatments, US lab reports

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

March 06, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - High levels of cancer-causing chemical benzene were detected in some acne treatments of brands including Estee Lauder's EL.N Clinique and Target's TGT.N Up & Up, independent U.S. laboratory Valisure said on Wednesday.

The New Haven, Connecticut-based lab has also filed a petition with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, calling on the regulator to recall the products, conduct an investigation and revise industry guidance.

Benzene, which has already been found in certain sunscreens and dry shampoo, could form at "unacceptably high levels" in both prescription and over-the-counter benzoyl peroxide acne treatment products, said Valisure.

Estee Lauder shares dropped 3% following the report.

Target and Estee Lauder did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

High levels of benzene were not only found in the acne products tested, but also in the air around incubated products, indicating that the carcinogen could leak out of some of the packages, posing a potential inhalation risk, Valisure said.

Bloomberg News had reported the development earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

