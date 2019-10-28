Cancer biotech RAPT Therapeutics re-launches downsized $39 million IPO

RAPT Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases, announced new original terms and lowered the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Monday after postponing on August 1, 2019.



The South San Francisco, CA-based company now plans to raise $39 million by offering 3 million shares at a price range of $12 to $14. Insiders intend to purchase $30 million worth of shares in the offering. The company had previously filed to offer 5 million shares at a range of $14 to $16 before postponing on August 1, 2019. At the midpoint of the revised range, RAPT Therapeutics will raise $36 million less in proceeds than previously anticipated.



RAPT Therapeutics was founded in 2015 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol RAPT. BMO Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.





