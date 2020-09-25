Prelude Therapeutics, a Phase 1 biotech developing PRMT5 inhibitors for difficult to treat cancers, raised $158 million by offering 8.3 million shares at $19, the high end of the range of $17 to $19.



The Wilmington, DE-based company plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PRLD. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Cancer biotech Prelude Therapeutics prices IPO at $19, the high end of the range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



