Instil Bio, an early stage biotech developing immune cell therapies for cancer, raised $320 million by offering 16 million shares at $20, the high end of the upwardly revised range of $19 to $20. The company had originally planned to offer 13.9 million shares at a range of $17 to $19 before increasing the terms on Thursday.



Instil Bio is developing a cell therapy pipeline of autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead TIL candidate, ITIL-168, is being developed for the treatment of advanced melanoma. The company plans to submit an IND and initiate a Phase 2 trial in the 2H21, which the company believes could support a BLA submission in 2023. Instil plans to initiate Phase 1 trials of ITIL-168 in additional indications with unmet medical need in the 1H22.



Instil Bio plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TIL. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Cowen acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Cancer biotech Instil Bio prices IPO at $20, the high end of the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.