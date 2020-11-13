IN8bio, a Phase 1 oncology biotech developing allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies, postponed its IPO on Friday. It had filed to raise $75 million by offering 4.7 million shares at a price range of $15 to $17.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2016 and had planned to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INAB. Barclays, Cantor Fitzgerald and Mizuho Securities were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Cancer biotech IN8bio postpones $75 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

