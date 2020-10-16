IN8bio, a Phase 1 biotech developing allogeneic T cell therapies for cancer and solid tumors, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $86 million in an initial public offering.



The company's pipeline contains lead candidates INB-200, which is currently in a Phase 1 trial for newly diagnosed glioblastoma, and INB-100, which is currently in a Phase 1 trial for patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Topline data is expected in 2021 and 2022, respectively.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2016 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol INAB. IN8bio filed confidentially on September 10, 2020. Barclays, Cantor Fitzgerald and Mizuho Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Cancer biotech IN8bio files for an $86 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.